Juventus overtakes Barcelona in UEFA rankings

Juventus’ win against Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal did not just get them closer to the final of the competition, it also helped them in the UEFA rankings.

The Bianconeri did not do well in the Champions League, but they seem more comfortable in the Europa League.

This has made them one of the favourites for the competition and they could go all the way to add it to their trophy cabinet.

However, before the final, they are already making some progress in the UEFA rankings.

The latest standing sees Max Allegri men listed 8th in the table and the highest Italian club in it, as revealed by Calciomercato.

Inter Milan is 10th in the standings, while Barcelona is now 9th as they pay for an early exit in all European competitions.

Juve FC Says

This ranking shows we are still one of the highly regarded sides on the continent. If we keep progressing in the competition, we will improve our ranking even further.

However, the most important thing is that we end the season as champions in the competition, which is something the current Bianconeri side can achieve.

The teams left in the competition are tough, but we are also one of the sides to fear.