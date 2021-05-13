Juventus-owned defender could end up at Man United

Even though Atalanta’s roster is filled with exciting talents, Cristian Romero has been a true revelation in Bergamo this season.

The defender is currently on a two-year loan stint from Juventus, but La Dea would surely be looking to redeem his contract as soon as possible.

The Argentine first appeared on the scene as a young center back at Genoa, showing enough promise for the Old Lady to purchase him in 2019.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old was never given the chance to be a part of the Bianconeri squad, as the management decided to put its trust in other players.

This decision will probably go back to hunt them, as Romero has arguably become one of the best young defenders in Italy, and perhaps Europe.

Therefore, the Argentine is reportedly attracting the interest of some top European sides, including Manchester United.

According to Sky Sports via ilBianconero, Atalanta will be looking to buy the player’s outrights this summer, before selling him to the Red Devils for a hefty profit.

The Orobici initially paid 2 million euros to seal Romero’s loan move, and they have the option to buy him for an additional 16 millions.

On the other hand, the report claims that Gian Piero Gasperini’s side would be open to sell the defender, with their asking price being set at a minimum of 40 millions.

Romero has took part in 29 Serie A fixtures this term, scoring 2 goals and delivering three assists for his teammates.