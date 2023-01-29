Before the closure of the January transfer session, Luca Zanimacchia is set to complete a transfer from Cremonese to Parma, as Sky Sport reports (via TuttoJuve).

The source reveals that the 24-year-old is already in the Emilian city and will undergo his medical tests in the next hours before completing a loan transfer with the right to buy.

The winger has been plying his trade at Cremonese since the summer of 2021, but he remains on Juve’s books.

Last season, he played an important role in the Tigers’ successful promotion campaign, but reminiscently to the majority of his teammates, he has been struggling to replicate his performances in the top flight this season.

Zanimacchia signed for Juventus in 2018 and immediately joined the U23 squad after catching the eye of the club’s scouts during his time in Genoa’s Primavera ranks.

In Parma, the Italian will be welcomed by the iconic Gianluigi Buffon who remains active at the age of 45.

The Crociati are currently ninth in Serie B standings, but reaching the playoffs remain within their reach, especially if they manage to bolster their ranks with additional mid-season signings.

This season, Zanimacchia made 15 Serie A appearances for Cremonese, but hasn’t registered a single goal or assist.