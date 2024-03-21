Juventus are making a play for a big-money shirt sponsor, and the recent trip to Saudi Arabia was more than just a Grand Prix getaway for some Juve executives.

John Elkann, head honcho at Exor (the Agnelli family’s holding company) and Juventus bigwig, wasn’t just there to cheer on Ferrari (though that certainly got the rumour mill churning). Elkann and his Juventus crew had their sights set on a different kind of checkered flag – one that would bring in serious cash.

This season’s Champions League snub stung, but Juve’s looking to roar back. With a return to Europe’s elite competition and a shot at the Club World Cup on the horizon, the Old Lady is prepping to reclaim her throne, even after Andrea Agnelli’s departure.

So, what was Elkann up to in Saudi Arabia? According to Corriere dello Sport, he was busy building bridges and forging partnerships in the Middle East, with a particular focus on securing a new main shirt sponsor to replace Jeep. The price tag? A cool €45 million a year, to keep the financial engine purring.

With Jeep’s deal expiring in June, the clock is ticking for Juve to lock down a lucrative sponsorship. Elkann and his team are determined to make a power move that could rewrite the game in Italian football sponsorship.

JuveFC Says

Right now, Juve does not have an abundance of money but with the Club World Cup, Champions League football and a new shirt sponsor on the horizon the club’s finances are set for a significant period of improvement.

That is the route back to the top for the Bianconeri.