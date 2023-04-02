Juventus paid the most money to agents in Serie A last year

Juventus remains one of the biggest clubs in Europe and the biggest in Italian football, which enables them to spend as much money as possible.

The black and whites have struggled financially in recent seasons and are expected to offload some of their current players in the next transfer window.

However, despite struggling financially, Juve has still spent the most money on agent fees in the last year, as a new report reveals.

Calciomercato reports that the black and whites spent around 51 million euros on agent fees between the start of last year and this one.

It claims the entire Serie A clubs spent 205m euros in agent fees and Juve’s outlay was about a quarter of the whole total.

Juve FC Says

We have shown once again that we have a financial power that cannot be rivalled, which is one reason authorities have targeted us in the various investigations.

For now, the club would want to keep their spending low until it has cleared all the legal hurdles it faces.

But in the summer, we expect some new faces to come through the door and some will require spending money to appease agents and intermediaries.

We have the funds to keep spending and should definitely do so to bolster the group.