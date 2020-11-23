Juventus pair praised after impressive performance on their first start together

Juventus use to have BBC at the back, Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci, and Giorgio Chiellini before now.

They helped the Bianconeri win several competitions before Barzagli retired, while the club has kept Bonucci and Chiellini.

Chiellini is already 36 and his body has started to tell him that it might be time to quit the game.

He has struggled with several injuries recently and now Bonucci is also out with injury.

Who knows if Bonucci is also approaching the end of his time even though he is still younger at 33?

The Bianconeri has planned to replace them with the signing of Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt last summer.

Both players have been understudies to the masters at the club, but the game against Cagliari gave us the chance to see both of them in action as a partnership.

They were in fine form and having kept a clean sheet on their first start together, the club can be confident that their defence will be in good hands when Chiellini and Bonucci can no longer be called upon.

Calciomercato ran a long essay praising the duo and claiming that we are about to see a new era in the Juventus defence after tipping them both to succeed Bonucci and Chiellini.