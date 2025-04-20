PARMA, ITALY - DECEMBER 01: Giovanni Leoni of Parma Calcio during the Serie A match between Parma and SS Lazio at Stadio Ennio Tardini on December 01, 2024 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus will reportedly take the opportunity to monitor young Parma defender Giovanni Leoni on Easter Monday.

The Crociati will host Igor Tudor’s men at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Monday night in the closing curtain of Serie A Round 33.

The Bianconeri will be keen to secure three points to maintain their Top-four spot, while the home side will be desperate for a positive result to keep them afloat.

But despite the importance of the contest, Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira reveals that the Juventus directors will be keeping an eye on Leoni, a teenager whom they have already scouted on several occasions in the past.

The 18-year-old is a Padova youth product who rose to the scene last season after joining Sampdoria in February 2024. The young Italian was expected to join the Primavera squad, but an injury crisis prompted Andrea Pirlo to field him as a regular starter with the first team in Serie B.

(Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

The teenager’s sudden emergence caught the attention of the biggest clubs in the country, with Juventus, Inter and Napoli, among others, vying for his signature. Nevertheless, it was the newly-promoted Parma who won the race for his services, adding him to the club’s exciting pool of talent.

The Roman defender has thus far made 12 appearances in Serie A thus far, and managed to find the back of the net on a single occasion.

The Italy U19 starlet is tied to a contract with Parma valid until June 2029, but most observers expect him to depart towards greener pastures in the coming years.

The Emilians spent 5 million euros to buy him from Sampdoria last summer, so they’ll definitely be gunning for a significant profit.

But first, it remains to be seen how Leoni will cope against Juventus on Monday night. He is indeed expected to be included in Christian Chivu’s 3-5-2 formation alongside Alessandro Vogliacco and Lautaro Valenti.