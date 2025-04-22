Randal Kolo Muani has found opportunities limited under current Juventus manager Igor Tudor, who considers Dušan Vlahović the club’s leading striker, according to Il Bianconero.

Kolo Muani joined the Bianconeri on loan from Paris Saint-Germain during the January transfer window and made an immediate impression, scoring five goals in his first three appearances. Despite this promising start, the Frenchman has failed to find the net since that early run of form, casting doubt over his future in Turin.

The striker was initially brought in by former manager Thiago Motta, who showed confidence in him by regularly including him in the starting eleven. However, Tudor’s arrival has brought a shift in selection priorities. The new manager has demonstrated a clear preference for Vlahović, who continues to lead the line for Juventus.

Kolo Muani had been poised to return to the starting line-up in the fixture against Parma, originally scheduled for yesterday. Circumstances had aligned in his favour, with both Kenan Yıldız and Teun Koopmeiners reportedly unavailable due to injury. His inclusion appeared likely, offering him a much-needed opportunity to impress Tudor and regain momentum.

However, the postponement of the match by two days has complicated the situation. The delay has potentially allowed both Yıldız and Koopmeiners to recover in time to feature, thereby diminishing Kolo Muani’s chances of starting the fixture.

This development adds to the challenges the forward faces in securing regular minutes. With Tudor placing his trust in Vlahović and other attacking options regaining fitness, Kolo Muani finds himself in a position where he must work harder to earn his place in the squad.

Nonetheless, competition for places is a fundamental aspect of football at the highest level, and Kolo Muani must continue to show determination and readiness when opportunities arise. His future at Juventus remains uncertain, but with sustained effort and the right mindset, he may yet play a key role in the remainder of the season.