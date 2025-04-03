Juventus are expected to drop Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao if they fail to secure a spot in the Champions League next season.

Both players joined the Turin-based giant on dry loans. The Portuguese winger arrived in late August, completing a transfer from Porto, while the French striker landed in Italy in January after being omitted from Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain plans.

Nevertheless, both players were expected to stay at the club beyond the current campaign, at least while Thiago Motta was still in charge. In fact, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli claimed that Conceicao will ‘100%’ stay at the club, while also suggesting Kolo Muani will have a future in Turin.

Nevertheless, both players were dropped from the starting lineup on Igor Tudor’s debut, with Kenan Yildiz and Dusan Vlahovic retaining their spots. Even though the Crotaian might not stay at the club beyond the summer, many believe the two players’ fates drastically changed following Motta’s departure.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, Conceicao and Kolo Muani are no longer considered certainties for next season. In fact, the lack of Champions League football would definitely spell the end of their time at the club, as the management wouldn’t be able to afford their signings.

As the source explains, the France international would cost the club a transfer fee in the region of 40-45 million euros, while his wages would raise the cost of the operation to 60-70 million euros. As for the Portugal international, his release clause is reported to be worth 30 million euros.

Therefore, Juventus would only consider pursuing these two players if they manage to secure Champions League football next season by finishing in the Top Four.

The Bianconeri currently sit 5th in the Serie A table, but 3rd-placed Atalanta and 4th-placed Bologna remain within striking distance.