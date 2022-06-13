Juventus has announced the departure of their under-23 manager, Lamberto Zauli, after three seasons.

The Roman tactician has led the club’s youth teams since he moved to Turin and did some incredible work to develop many of the current youngsters.

However, he will now look for work at another club while Juve replaces him with a new coach.

A club statement on its website reads: “Juventus and youth sector coach Lamberto Zauli go their separate ways after three intense seasons together.

Adding: “An incredible season full of intense emotion and a deep sense of satisfaction – all of this came about also, and above all, thanks to Coach Zauli, to whom we wish all the best for the future.”

Juve FC Says

The youth team manager is as important as the senior team boss because he ensures the club has an endless supply of top young talents.

The current Juve team is already looking to bring in some of its finest youngsters and will always remember the impact the coach made in their development.

Allowing him to leave the club now is perfect because it gives us ample time to find a replacement.