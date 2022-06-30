The 30th of June is not a date like any other in the world of football. This is the date when contracts expire and players either embark on the new free agents market or return to their parent clubs.
Well, this is the case for three Juventus stars. We’re talking about Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi and Alvaro Morata.
The Old Lady’s official website paid tribute for the trio each on his own with emotional words.
We begin with the Argentine number 10 who leaves the club after seven years of service. The 28-year-old will become a free agent and his next destination remains uncertain as talks between his agent and Inter have cooled down recently.
“The seven years together were not only made up of goals and victories, there were flashes of skills, unforgettable nights, and performances of absolute quality. And for all this we will always thank him. Good luck, or should that be, suerte, Joya!” reads the club’s statement.
For his part, Bernardeschi will join Dybala on the free agents market on the back of an underwhelming five-year stint in Turin.
“Today a long chapter written together closes. We thank you, Federico, and wish you good luck for the future,” reads the separate statement.
Finally, Alvaro Morata returns to Atletico Madrid after the expiry of his two-year loan stint. While Juventus are still hoping to recapture him between now and August, they bid him farewell all the same.
“Alvaro has given his all in every single match, in every training session, with the will to help the team at any time, also this year, when he scored another twelve goals, for a total of fifty-nine in the shirt of Juventus. His last goal was one to remember, a fine finish at the Allianz Stadium against Lazio on May 16 in his last appearance with the black and white shirt.”
No Comments