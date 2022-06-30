The 30th of June is not a date like any other in the world of football. This is the date when contracts expire and players either embark on the new free agents market or return to their parent clubs.

Well, this is the case for three Juventus stars. We’re talking about Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi and Alvaro Morata.

The Old Lady’s official website paid tribute for the trio each on his own with emotional words.

We begin with the Argentine number 10 who leaves the club after seven years of service. The 28-year-old will become a free agent and his next destination remains uncertain as talks between his agent and Inter have cooled down recently.