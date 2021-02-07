Juventus paying attention to another Raiola Serie A client

Juventus are paying attention to the contract situation of Henrikh Mkhitaryan as he runs down his AS Roma deal.

Since joining the capital city club from Arsenal, he has been one of the most productive attackers in Italy, scoring and providing assists at will.

His current Roma deal expires in the summer, and the player and club have been looking to get a new contract sorted.

Calciomercatonews says that he was one player that Juventus monitored during their match with his team yesterday.

As he ended on the losing side, it remains unclear if he did enough to impress the Juventus scouts who had come to watch him.

The Armenian is represented by Mino Raiola, who has a very fine relationship with Juventus.

Matthijs de Ligt is one of his players and he helped the Italian champions to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United for nothing as a teenage star in 2012.

The Dutch-Italian agent will still have some business dealings to conduct with the Bianconeri in the summer, Mkhitaryan might be one of them.

In 20 Serie A games this season, he has scored 9 goals and provided 8 assists for the Rome side.

There are still about six months before the transfer window reopens again. It will be interesting to see how this develops.