Juventus paying close attention to Arthur on his return to playing

Juventus has missed the midfield influence of Arthur Melo since the start of this season as the Brazilian has been injured.

He returned and played an hour as the Bianconeri beat Alessandria 2-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly yesterday.

The midfielder is one of the most talented members of the current Juventus squad and his return to fitness has been met with excitement among the club’s staff.

Calciomercato says apart from Manuel Locatelli, other midfielders at the club have simply failed to meet the standards required of them.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur and Adrien Rabiot have been plagued by inconsistencies and have made the club miss the influence of Arthur in their midfield.

The Brazilian hasn’t played under Max Allegri yet, but the gaffer is looking forward to giving him an important role in his team.

The report claims the midfielder is still some way from being in his best shape and struggled in the second half against the Serie B side yesterday.

However, the club needs him back as soon as possible, but they want the version that dazzled in the Brazilian national team when he first broke into it and not the one that struggled under Andrea Pirlo last season.