Juventus performance against Atalanta will show how prepared they are for Sevilla

Juventus faces a tough test in their bid to reach the final of the Europa League as they face Sevilla over two legs in the competition’s semi-final.

The Spanish side is a serial winner of the competition and eliminated Manchester United in the last round in impressive fashion.

This makes them the toughest opponents Juve will face before the final and it would be interesting to see how they perform.

However, before that game, the Bianconeri will face Atalanta in their next league game, which will also be a tough fixture.

La Dea and the Bianconeri are chasing a place inside the top four and Gian Piero Gasperini is doing a good job with some fine talents at Bergamo.

Journalist Massimo Pavan believes how Juve performs against Atalanta will determine if they are ready for Sevilla.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“This match is crucial for the season, the Bianconeri need to find continuity. Sevilla is a good team, and the match with Atalanta is perfect to understand where Juventus stands after some ups and downs even within the same game. On Sunday, we will know if Juventus arrives in good condition against Sevilla.”.

Juve FC Says

Atalanta has always been a tough opponent for us and we expect the game to be challenging, but it is a must-win fixture for us. We must try to get a victory at all costs.