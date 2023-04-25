Juventus has been terrible domestically in recent weeks and their poor performance seems to affect their share price.

The Black and Whites are a publicly traded company and their performances on and off the pitch seem to affect their shareholders.

A report on Football Italia reveals their share price has dropped by 3.96%, falling to €0.3198 per share.

This is a reflection of the many problems they face on and off the field at the moment.

Juve hasn’t won a league game in their last three attempts. After successfully appealing their 15-point deduction, albeit temporarily, the Black and Whites could face further trouble from UEFA.

The report claims these problems are now having an impact on their share price and investors are worried.

Juve FC Says

We are going through a very tough season, but we are one of the world’s biggest clubs, and fans know we will come out of these troubles.

Juve has been in trouble for most of its existence but finds a way to get out of them and we believe that will be the case for the recent problems as well.

For now, the boys just need to keep working hard on the pitch and earn as many points as possible for us.