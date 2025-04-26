Juventus need to add a striker to their squad in the summer and have identified several names on their radar. At the end of the season, the Bianconeri are expected to offload Dusan Vlahovic and send Randal Kolo Muani back to Paris Saint-Germain when his loan spell concludes. This would leave them without a recognised striker and with a fresh opportunity to rebuild their attacking options for the next campaign.

The club is carefully considering various possibilities, and within Serie A, they have targeted two attackers from Atalanta. Juventus are working internally to ensure it can secure the services of at least one of these players to strengthen its squad. In addition to the options at Atalanta, the Bianconeri are also monitoring several other forwards within Italy who they believe could come to Turin and make a meaningful contribution to their team.

Among the Atalanta players of interest, Juventus could approach the Bergamo club for either Ademola Lookman or Mateo Retegui, although financial considerations make it unlikely that both would be signed. According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri have made their preference clear, with the report stating that Juventus would rather move for Retegui to replace Vlahovic.

Retegui has been in outstanding form throughout this season and is on course to finish as the leading scorer in Serie A. Juventus believe he is ready to step up and become the main striker at the Allianz Stadium, capable of leading the line effectively for a side aiming to challenge for major honours once again. La Dea is known for being a selling club and is likely to allow him to depart as long as Juventus present a reasonable offer or meets their financial expectations.

Retegui’s performances this season have underlined his potential, and he has shown that he possesses the necessary qualities to succeed at the highest level. Bringing him to Turin would represent a major step forward in Juventus’ efforts to rebuild their squad and return to the summit of Italian football. If Juventus can secure his signature, it would be a significant boost ahead of the new season.