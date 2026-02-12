Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Pierre Kalulu, who is now considered a stalwart at Juventus.

The 25-year-old has been plying his trade in Italy since 2020, when he made the move from Olympique Lyonnais to Milan. Although he arrived as a relatively unsung player, he became an integral part of the team that went on to lift the Scudetto title in 2021/22 under Andrea Pioli.

The defender then endured a couple of injury-riddled campaigns that saw his status at San Siro diminish, so the Rossoneri chiefs were happy to send him to Turin in the summer of 2024. Kalulu initially signed on loan, but Juventus exercised their option to buy for €14 million after a convincing first season at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus hellbent on keeping Pierre Kalulu in Turin

This term, Kalulu has arguably been the Bianconeri’s most consistent player. Incredibly, the versatile defender has yet to miss a single minute of competitive football since the start of the campaign.

He has thus far made 34 appearances, showcasing his ever-improving attacking game by registering two goals and five assists.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus are determined to ward off competition from the Premier League by locking down the player with a new and improved contract.

Man Utd keeping close tabs on Kalulu

Kalulu’s current deal is valid until June 2029, and it earns him circa €2.4 milllion per season.

While these figures are considered decent in Serie A, Juventus fear that Kalulu could struggle to resist a financially lucrative offer from the Premier League.

The Turin-based newspaper claims that the Frenchman’s exploits have attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in England, including Man Utd.

The Red Devils will reportedly send two scouts for Saturday’s Derby d’Italia clash between Inter and Juventus at San Siro, and Kalulu will be one of the main names on their watchlist.

United’s current right-back options are Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui, who was curiously linked to the Bianconeri during the January transfer window.