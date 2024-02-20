Juventus have reportedly identified Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka as a backup choice if they fail to land Teun Koopmeiners.

The Atalanta midfielder remains on top of the club’s wishlist ahead of the summer transfer campaign.

However, La Dea’s asking price could go beyond 50 million euros, which could be a major stumbling block for the Old Lady.

Moreover, Manchester United could offer the Bianconeri competition on his front, claims Nicolo Schira in his column for Tuttosport.

The Italian journalist therefore explains that Juventus are simultaneously keeping an eye on Goretzka who possesses similar traits.

Like Koompeiners, the German is capable of filling various roles in the middle of the park thanks to a combination of physical attributes and technical skills.

Schira adds that the Italian giants had already tried to acquire the Bayern star on two previous occasions in the past.

Former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici tried to lure the Germany international to Turin back in 2017 when the player was still at Schalke, but to no avail. His successor Federico Cherubini launched another onslaught a couple of years ago, but the result was the same.

Goretzka is tied to the Bavarian giants with a contract valid until the summer of 2026.

This season, the midfielder has contributed with two goals and five assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Finally, Schira names Udinese’s Lazar Samardzic and Bologna’s Lewis Furguson as some of the other names on Cristiano Giuntoli’s midfield shortlist.