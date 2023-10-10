Following a dull summer transfer session, Juventus could be set for a more exciting January market.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri could bolster their ranks with two signings who can help the club secure a Champions League spot, and possibly challenge for the Scudetto.

The Italian giants are looking to bring in a new midfielder to replace the suspended Paul Pogba. Moreover, an attacking midfielder or a winger could arrive, someone who can fill the void left by Angel Di Maria’s departure in the summer.

As the source explains, Domenico Berardi remains the favorite for the attacking role. Juventus renewed their interest in the Sassuolo icon last summer but failed to reach an agreement with the Emilian club.

The 29-year-old is enjoying a positive start to the season but could cost in the region of 30 million euros.

The report adds that 21-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk star Georgiy Sudakov is the main alternative for Berardi.

As for the midfield role, the Old Lady’s ideal candidate for the role appears to be Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Dane had been a stalwart at Tottenham in previous seasons but has dramatically fallen in the pecking order following the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as manager.

The main hurdle remains the 28-year-old asking price. The source believes the Spurs are requesting 30 million euros to part ways with the player.

The source mentions four younger alternatives for Juventus in the middle of the park in the shape of Lazar Samardzic (Udinese), Manu Koné (Borussia Monchengladbach), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco) and Habib Diarra (Strasbourg).