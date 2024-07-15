Juventus has reportedly set their sights on Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, identifying him as a potential alternative for Teun Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri have been chasing the Atalanta star for several months now. While they have an agreement with the Dutchman over personal terms, their initial bid fell way off the mark.

As it’s well illustrated by now, La Dea is requesting 60 million euros to part ways with Koopmeiners, a figure that the Old Lady is struggling to forge.

So as Tuttosport explains, Juventus have come up with an interesting plan. The Bianconeri have inquired about O’Riley, a player that Atalanta have been tracking as a replacement for Koopmeiners.

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that the Celtic star is one of two profiles highlighted by the Oribici to fill the gap that the Netherlands international would leave in case he ends up leaving Bergamo. The other potential replacement is Frosinone’s Marco Brescianini.

Therefore, Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has requested information about O’Riley who enjoyed a stellar campaign.

The London native started his career at Fulham and then had an experience at MK Dons. He has been plying his trade at Celtic Parc since January 2022, and has a contract valid until June 2027.

The source reveals that the Glasgow-based giants have set their price at 25 million euros, while Atalanta have only offered 15 million.

As Tuttosport notes, this could simply be a disruptive action on Giuntoli’s part to pile more pressure on Atalanta.

Nevertheless, what begins as a mere ploy could eventually transform into genuine interest, so the report believes this a story to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.