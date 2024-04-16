Juventus have reportedly turned their attention to Manchester United’s Anthony Martial after missing out on Felipe Anderson.

The Bianconeri were widely expected to sign the Brazilian on a free transfer once his contract with Lazio expires at the end of the season.

However, Palmeiras officially announced the capture of the 31-year-old winger who decided to snub the Old Lady in favor of a return to his home country.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus have identified Martial as an alternative. The Frenchman is also running on an expiring contract and has no intentions of renewing his stay at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old first joined the Red Devils in 2015 after emerging as one of the hottest youngsters in Europe during his time at Monaco.

The striker proved his worth in the early going, but his impact has dwindled as the years went by. This season, he has only made 13 appearances in the Premier League and contributed with a single goal. He has been out of action since December due to an injury.

As the Turin-based newspaper tells it, Juventus appreciate Martial’s versatility, as he can play as a centre-forward or on the wings.

However, the player’s high salary remains problematic for the Bianconeri. The France international currently earns more than six million euros per season as net wages. Moreover, Juventus will face competition from other suitors, including Tottenham Hotspur.

Nevertheless, the Italian giants are still pondering the idea and studying its feasibility.