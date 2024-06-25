Juventus are reportedly aiming to sell seven players this summer, but the list doesn’t include Matias Soulé.

The Bianconeri are all set to revamp their squad under the guidance of Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli and new manager Thiago Motta.

The two men will ring the changes at Continassa, and this list of outgoings could include some big names, as Il Corriere di Torino (via JuventusNews24) explains.

The most interesting name on the list is undoubtedly Federico Chiesa who is reportedly inapt for the new manager’s tactical system.

Moreover, the Italian’s contract will expire next summer, so this could be the club’s last attempt to bank in on his services.

For his part, Dean Huijsen could be sacrificed to help the management raise transfer funds. The 19-year-old defender has several suitors across Europe.

And as we all know by now, Wojciech Szczesny will make way for Michele Di Gregorio. The Polish goalkeeper will complete a move to Al-Nassr in the coming days.

The transfer list also includes Weston McKennie, Filip Kostic as well as the striking duo of Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik.

But on the contrary, Motta has identified Soulé as a player he’d like to keep for next season.

The Argentine has been linked with an exit for several months, but the newly-appointed manager is determined to give him a fair chance to shine on the wing alongside Kenan Yildiz.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a splendid campaign on loan at Frosinone even if it ended with the club’s relegation to Serie B.