Juventus has been linked with a third spell for Alvaro Morata as he is unhappy at Atletico Madrid.

The Bianconeri still admire the Spanish striker, and reports in the last few weeks suggested they would swap him for Moise Kean.

That move could still happen as the summer transfer window has just opened.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri are not focused on a move for him now.

They have placed their interest on hold while they focus on other pressing issues and signing their other transfer targets.

Morata is also at the Euros, where he hopes to lead Spain to victory, and the Spaniard wants to focus on that for now.

After the Euros, both parties can discuss a move to the Allianz Stadium and try to reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid.

Juve FC Says

Morata remains one of the leading strikers in European football. The Spaniard is a player we have had twice and enjoyed both times.

We begin a new era under Thiago Motta and his return will only proceed if the attacker is a player the new gaffer would love to work with.

Otherwise, we have to end our obsession with the striker and focus on other players.