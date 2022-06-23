Juventus wants to revamp its midfield after a poor 2021/2022 season and they have exempted only Manuel Locatelli from the transfer list.

The Azzurri star joined them only last summer, and he quickly became an important member of their first team.

The club also added Denis Zakaria to its midfield in the January transfer window and he hasn’t done so badly so far.

But Tutto Sport reports that even the Switzerland international is currently available for transfer.

The Bianconeri will only ignore interest in Locatelli. But the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Arthur and Aaron Ramsey will be sold off quickly if a good offer for their signature arrives.

Juve FC Says

After our midfield’s poor performance in the last campaign, something drastic had to be done by the club.

Juve has some of the finest names on its books, but most of the players are simply not pulling their weight at the moment.

New players will come with fresh motivation, which could inspire the other midfielders at the Allianz Stadium.

However, we must be prepared to spend more money on buying replacements than the amounts we make from selling our flops.

This is because better midfielders will certainly cost us more money than the players on our books now.