Juventus places Wojciech Szczesny on the market as they target a squad rebuild

As the new season draws near, clubs are working diligently to finalise their transfer dealings, and Juventus is no exception.

While being one of the top clubs in the country, the Bianconeri will unfortunately not participate in the Champions League next season, which poses a financial challenge in terms of making new signings.

To compensate for the absence of Champions League revenue, the club is prepared to sell some of its valuable players for significant fees. However, they have encountered difficulties in finding suitable buyers.

In light of this situation, Calciomercato reports that Juventus has now placed nearly all their players on the transfer market, including goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Szczesny, who currently serves as their first-choice goalkeeper, appeared to be a player the club had no intention of selling. However, due to the challenges in offloading other players, Juve is now open to considering offers for him if the right opportunity arises.

Juve FC Says

We need to act on our summer plans as quickly as possible and if it requires selling some players, we have to force the issue.

In seven days, the players will arrive for the start of pre-season and if our new signings are present at the beginning, it would be great because the squad will prepare for the new term together.