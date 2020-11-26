Juventus planning a January swoop for impressive Serie A midfielder

Rodrigo De Paul has emerged as one of Serie A’s finest midfielders in recent seasons and Juventus want to sign him.

The Argentinean has been in fine form for Udinese and it seems only a matter of time before a top team signs him.

Fiorentinanews.com via Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that the 26-year-old is attracting the attention of Inter Milan and Fiorentina as well.

It then adds that Juventus is looking to see off competition from those teams in their bid to land him and they are planning a January swoop for him.

The report claims that Udinese are open to selling him and if Juventus make their move for him, a fee of around 35m euros would be enough to lure him to Turin.

The Bianconeri has been restructuring their team for some time now, and their focus has been on younger players.

The likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa have already joined them and De Paul might become the next top star under the age of 30 that would join the rebuild under Andrea Pirlo.

It remains unclear if Juve will be willing to spend that much on him, in fact, it is unclear whether the Italian champions will be willing to sign any player in the January transfer window when it is not a necessity.