Juventus planning Chelsea raid with three Blues on Cherubini’s shortlist

Next summer, Juventus are reportedly planning to shop in West London.

According to Tuttosport via CaughtOffside, Juventus are interested in the services of three Chelsea players.

First on the list is Jorginho. With the Old Lady looking to add a deep-lying playmaker, the Italo-Brazilian could be the right profile to uplift the quality in the middle of the park.

The Euro 2020 winner had previously represented Hellas Verona and Napoli, and could be tempted to make a Serie A return after spending four years in England.

Next we have another Brazilian native who represents the Azzurri. Of course we’re talking about Emerson Palmieri who has been repeatedly linked with a switch to Turin.

With Alex Sandro becoming less and less reliable, Juventus now need a new left-back more than ever. The 27-year-old is currently playing on loan at Lyon, and as the source explains, a future at the Stamford Bridge remains unlikely.

But perhaps the novelty on the shortlist is Christian Pulisic. The USMNT star joined Chelsea back in 2019, but has been unable to cement a starting role with the Premier League giants.

However, the winger still has a contract that ties him to Chelsea until 2024, and he surely won’t come cheap.