Juventus planning double raid on Fiorentina

Juventus has developed the habit of poaching players from Fiorentina in recent seasons, and that could extend into the next campaign.

The current Bianconeri squad has Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa who were both signed from La Viola.

The negotiations for Chiesa showed how bad Fiorentina felt about always losing their best players to Juve.

But that will not stop Andrea Pirlo’s side from poaching more players from them.

The Florence side has had an inconsistent campaign this season and that could see them lose some of their best talents.

Two players that have been keeping them competitive are Nikola Milenkovic and Dusan Vlahovic.

Both are Serbian talents who have caught the attention of Juve, and Calciomercato says that a summer move to Turin could happen for them.

The report says Milenkovic has already been a target for Juve, as he is considered more prepared to make the jump to a top side.

He was one player that they considered signing in the summer.

Vlahovic might need more time before making the jump, but he has shown fantastic attacking form this season and Juve could bring him to Turin as well.

Both players will not come cheap, and the signings could cost as much as 90m euros.