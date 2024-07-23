Juventus are looking to sell five of their players in order to raise funds for their transfer targets, and chief among them is Teun Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri have long identified the Dutchman as their priority signing for the summer. Despite securing the signatures of Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram, the Atalanta star would be the cherry on top in the midfield department.

But while Juve have an agreement with the player’s entourage over personal terms, meeting La Dea’s asking price of 60 million euros remains the main hurdle.

So according to Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve, the management has listed five players who must be sold to finance the Koopmeiners operation.

The first name on the list is Matias Soulé who can generate the biggest transfer fee. Juventus are refusing to sell the Argentine for anything less than 35 million euros despite Roma’s vigorous attempts.

Then we have Dean Huijsen who could yield a figure worth 25 million euros. The 19-year-old is watched by Paris Saint-Germain, Wolfsburg and Stuttgart.

The third name on the list is Wojciech Szczesny who has become surplus to requirements following Michele Di Gregorio’s arrival. The Pole has been linked with Al-Nassr and Monza, but doesn’t appear close to sealing a move just yet.

Finally, Max Allegri’s favorites Mattia De Sciglio and Daniele Rugani are now considered among the deadwood and will have to find new accommodations. Bologna are reportedly interested in the centre-back, while the versatile fullback has been recently linked with Monza.