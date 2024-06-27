Juventus remains keen to renegotiate Dusan Vlahovic’s salary as the striker is set for an automatic pay raise.

Vlahovic has been one of the top attackers in European football over the last few months, enjoying a brilliant spell for Juventus in the last campaign.

The Bianconeri were impressed with his performance, but he flopped at Euro 2024, which means he might now stay at Juve because not many clubs would be attracted to him.

The striker’s current agreement with the club will see his salary rise to 10 million euros per season from the upcoming term and reach 12 million euros per season in the 2025/2026 season.

Juve is eager for him to reduce that amount and is now planning to hold talks with his camp about it.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that the Bianconeri want him to spread the salary by signing a new two-year deal for far less money.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is an important player, but the striker is also someone we can sell if he does not reduce his salary.

There is no guarantee that he will perform well under Thiago Motta, so we should place him on the market if we cannot find a new agreement.