Transfer News

Juventus planning to boost their attack with these two free agents

December 7, 2020 - 5:20 pm

Juventus have struggled in the absence of Alvaro Morata and it has become evident that the Bianconeri need another attacker.

The Spaniard has been a fine addition to the team, but while he shines, Paulo Dybala has struggled to make an impact in the team.

Morata was suspended for Juventus’ game against Torino at the weekend, and Dybala proved to be an uninspiring replacement for the Spaniard in the starting XI.

It seems that the Bianconeri has finally agreed that they might have to add a new striker to their team, and they have made two soon-to-be free agents their striker targets.

Calciomercato via Tuttojuve claims that the Bianconeri are working on signing either Olivier Giroud or Arkadiusz Milik in the next transfer window.

It says that the club is looking to find a cheaper alternative when the transfer window reopens next month.

Giroud has been in fine form lately, but the Frenchman isn’t considered a starter at Chelsea.

His recent upturn in form might see him get more chances, but if that doesn’t happen, Juve may look to sign him.

Napoli still wants around 18m euros for Milik which might make a January move almost impossible to happen.

