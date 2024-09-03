Juventus are already determined to complete the signing of Francisco Conceicao on a permanent basis from Porto.

The Bianconeri secured the 21-year-old’s services from the Portuguese giants are a dry loan that doesn’t include an option or an obligation to buy.

Nevertheless, many sources believe the two clubs have an agreement in principle to discuss a purchase.

The winger made his Juventus debut on Sunday, coming off the bench after the interval against Roma. While he couldn’t help his team break the deadlock, he was arguably Juve’s most dangerous player upfront.

The Portugal international showcased his neat dribbling skills and vast determination to fight for every ball, much to the delight of the crowds of the Allianz Stadium who were on the edge of their seats every time the diminutive winger received the ball.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus already have a plan in motion to buy Conceicao.

The Bianconeri are looking to launch direct negotiations with Porto sooner rather than later. The two clubs share an excellent rapport, and they have just completed the transfer of Tiago Djalo on loan.

Conceicao’s contract with the Dragao includes a release clause worth 30 million euros that will become active next summer.

Nevertheless, Juventus are looking to negotiate lower figures. After all, they have already splashed 7 million euros on transfer fees.

Albanese expects the Old Lady to make an initial offer of 15 million in addition to 2-3 million as bonuses, but Porto could be holding out for 25 million.

So it remains to be seen if the two parties will be able to bridge the gap swiftly.