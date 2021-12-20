Juventus planning to lower the release clause of this wanted player

Juventus is looking to lower Matthijs de Ligt’s release clause as several clubs circle to sign the Dutchman.

When he joined the Bianconeri in 2019, he agreed on a release clause worth 120m euros starting from next summer.

However, that termination fee is too much for any European club to pay now as Juve opens up to sell him at the right price.

Tuttomercatoweb reports the Bianconeri hopes to convince him to extend his deal at the Allianz Stadium by one more year from 2024 to 2025.

They would then agree to lower his release clause to a much more reasonable figure, considering how the finances of several clubs have been affected by covid-19.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is one of the best players at Juve and should ideally remain with the Bianconeri for a very long time.

However, it is almost inevitable that he would not end his career at the club and the earlier we sell him for the right price, the better it would be for the club.

Extending his deal and lowering his release clause is a smart idea because it would help the club protect his value. After all, we don’t expect his next release clause to be lower than 100m euros.