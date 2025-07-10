Juventus have already announced the capture of Jonathan David who became the club’s first official summer signing, but another seven are expected to follow suit.

The Bianconeri underwent a major revamp last summer under the guidance of Cristiano Giuntoli and Thiago Motta who recruited nine players to the first team, in addition to four January signings.

But with the former Football Director and head coach both gone, the club is somewhat forced to ring the changes once more this summer.

Juventus bracing for another busy summer

According to Tuttosport via TuttoJuve, the club’s General Director Damien Comolli and his collaborators are aiming to sign another seven players this summer to present Igor Tudor with a squad capable of implementing his ideas and challenging on all fronts.

The first name on the shortlist might be Jadon Sancho who is set to leave Manchester United this summer. Juventus are certainly interested in the English forward, but sources in Italy are reporting contrasting updates regarding the stage of the deal.

Moreover, the Serie A giants are determined to keep Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao following their loan stints last season, so they continue to negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain and Porto.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The seven positions that Juventus want to address this summer

The Bianconeri are expected to part ways with Douglas Luiz, while Weston McKennie has also found himself on the outs. Therefore, at least one new midfielder will be required, with Bayer Leverkusen veteran Granit Xhaka emerging as a popular candidate in Turin.

Likewise, Timothy Weah is reportedly close to sealing a transfer to Olympique Marseille, so a new wingback is expected at Continassa. Fiorentina’s Dodo is considered the preferred choice for this particular role.

Juventus also need a new second-choice goalkeeper as Mattia Perin looks to be on his way out of the club, in addition to a new centre-back to bolster the defensive department.