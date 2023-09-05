Federico Gatti is on the verge of signing a new contract with Juventus, as the club has placed their trust in him for the upcoming seasons.

Despite facing competition for playing time this season, with Alex Sandro, Gleison Bremer, and Danilo as the preferred choices in Juventus’ three-man defence, Gatti has emerged as the defender closest to breaking into the starting lineup. The Bianconeri have high hopes for his long-term potential.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is currently in the planning stages of offering Gatti a new contract. The club anticipates that the former Frosinone player will commit to a five-year deal that would extend his contract until 2028.

Juve FC Says

Gatti has worked very hard to stay close to our starting XI in the last few months and we trust him to do well whenever he plays.

Clubs are watching the defender and would pounce to add him to their squad if he is not getting the game time he wants.

If he is on a long contract, we will demand a huge fee before we allow him to leave and there will be no surprises from any suitor.

Gatti will be working hard in training to play ahead of some players in the team soon.