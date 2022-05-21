When Juventus take on Fiorentina on Saturday evening, the Artemio Franchi Stadium will witness Giorgio Chiellini’s final match in the famous black and white jersey.

The legendary captain has decided to leave the club after 17 memorable years in Turin. Therefore, the management must now find a capable replacement for the departing great.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus have identified Gabriel Magalhaes as the ideal heir for Chiellini. The Brazilian rose to the scene as a young and promising defender at Lille, before making the switch to Arsenal in 2020.

This season, the 25-year-old has established himself as a pillar at the back for the Gunners who showed signs of improvement overall.

However, the North Londoners are reportedly asking for at least 50 million euros to part ways with their center back. Thus, Federico Cherubini will attempt to drive the price down by inserting a player as part of an exchange deal.

The man in question is none other than Arthur Melo who has struggled to leave a mark since landing in Turin almost two years ago. Nevertheless, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta might relish the chance to work with the former Barcelona man and help him revive his playing career.

Juve FC say

For Juventus, this sounds like a simple equation. Trading the services of a disappointing midfielder who doesn’t fit Max Allegri’s plans to that of a growing defender is definitely the right move for the club.

But as we all know, conducting exchange deals is never an easy task, with several involved, finding a formula that pleases everyone is easier said than done.