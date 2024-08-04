Juventus are reportedly looking to offload 11 players before the end of the summer transfer session, as Thiago Motta plans to trim his squad.

The Bianconeri have already sold Moise Kean to Fiorentina and Matias Soulé to Roma while Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior joined Aston Villa as bargaining chips in the Douglas Luiz operation.

However, the exodus is far from over, as another 11 players are expected to be offloaded, explains Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero).

The list begins with Wojciech Szczesny who found himself surplus to requirements following the arrival of Michele Di Gregorio. The Italian goalkeeper will be the club’s Number One between the posts this season.

In the backline, the Bianconeri will part ways with Daniele Rugani who is on the cusp of signing for Ajax on loan.

Tiago Djalo is also tipped to leave on loan in order to regain his optimal physical condition following a long injury layoff. Young Uruguayan defender Facundo Gonzalez is also on the outs.

In the middle of the park, Weston McKennie and Arthur Melo have been omitted from Motta’s squad since Day One, and they’re now joined by Hans Nicolussi Caviglia.

The source adds three wingbacks to the list in the shape of Mattia De Sciglio, Filip Kostic and Tommaso Barbieri.

Last but not least, Federico Chiesa will have to find himself new accommodation as the new Juventus coach considers him inept to his football philosophy.

Motta confirmed as much in his post-match interview following the 2-2 draw against Brest on Saturday night.