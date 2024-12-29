Juventus will have a small fortune if they manage to offload Danilo and Arthur Melo, who are two of the club’s highest earners.

The Bianconeri intend to sign at least one defensive reinforcement in January to bolster Thiago Motta’s depleted backline following the ACL injuries of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal. The Bianconeri are being linked with several profiles for the role, but it remains to be seen how they’ll be able to afford them, especially after splashing almost 200 million euros on a summer revamp.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus can raise funds by getting rid of the wages of their Brazilian duo.

Arthur has been omitted from Motta’s plans since the start of the season despite being on the squad list. The midfielder is expected to seal a move to Real Betis who are apparently keen to land him. So with the 28-year-old out of the club, Juventus would be able to save almost 2.5 million euros which represents the remaining portion of his yearly salary.

His compatriot Danilo is also running on similar figures, and he’s been heavily tipped to join Napoli next month, with Antonio Conte and Giovanni Manna reportedly keen to poach his services.

Therefore, Juventus would be able to save up to €5 million if they manage to ditch both players off their books. While this figure isn’t enough to launch a major onslaught on any of their transfer targets, it could be enough to seal a loan deal for the likes of Antonio Silva or Fikayo Tomori.

But if the Bianconeri intend to make a permanent purchase, they will have to sacrifice one of the players who can generate a significant transfer fee, with Nicolo Fagioli emerging as the most likely choice due to his current status in the pecking order.

This would allow the Old Lady to pursue someone like David Hancko, but the Feyenoord defender remains a more realistic option for the summer rather than January.