Juventus are reportedly keen to secure the services of Feyenoord defender David Hancko ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite their recent continental shortcomings, the Bianconeri still managed to qualify for the maiden edition of the expanded World Cup which will feature 32 clubs from all over the globe competing on American soil between June 15th and July 13th.

However, the timing of the tournament is causing major confusion in football circles, especially since it takes place in the middle of the summer transfer session. Moreover, players’ contracts traditionally expire on June 30th, which also poses a legal dilemma.

Nevertheless, Juventus are hoping to take advantage of the regulations by making a timely addition just before the competition kickstarts.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri would like to acquire the services of Hancko as soon as possible so he would be available for the Club World Cup.

The 27-year-old emerged as Juve’s primary candidate to bolster the backline in January. However, Feyenoord weren’t willing to sell him in the middle of the season, especially after cashing in on Santiago Gimenez who joined Milan last week.

Nevertheless, many sources believe that Juventus have already struck an agreement with Hancko and his entourage over personal terms, expecting the player to sign a five-year contract which would guarantee him a net salary of 2.5 million euros.

Moreover, the Dutch giants should be more lenient in the summer, and the report expects them to greenlight the 27-year-old move to Turin as long as they receive their asking price, which should be in the region of 30 million.

The Slovakia international is a left-footed central defender who is also capable of playing at left-back when required. He’s considered one of the finest players in his position in the Eredivisie.