Juventus wants to offload Moise Kean in the next transfer window as he struggles to prove his worth at the club.

The Italy international is only halfway through a two-year loan deal, but he hasn’t shown enough to make Juve think he can do a job for them.

They are now looking for how to offload him and it seems sending him back to Everton early is not an option.

Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri will make his transfer from the English club permanent, but they will only do that so they can use him for business.

They will then add him as an option to PSG in exchange for Leandro Paredes.

Paredes has been on their radar for a long time and the Bianconeri believe they will benefit from having him in their squad.

Juve FC Says

Kean hasn’t been in good form since he returned to the club and the attacker should leave when an opportunity comes.

But we might have to replace him, especially if we also cannot keep Alvaro Morata.

Paredes should give us more options in midfield and we need that after losing Federico Bernardeschi.