Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup, so they would be happy to play the Fabio Miretti card.

The 21-year-old Italian rose through the ranks of the Bianconeri and was among the first Nex Gen products to make a permanent jump to the first team when he was promoted to the senior squad by Max Allegri in March 2022 due to an injury crisis at the time.

However, the midfielder’s progress stalled in recent campaigns, so the management decided to send him on loan to Genoa last summer. The Italy U21 starlet has now established himself as a regular starter in Patrick Vieira’s starting lineup. The French World Cup winner has been deploying the youngster in a more advanced role on the pitch, either as an attacking midfielder or a winger.

Although the Grifone don’t have an option to buy Miretti at the end of the season, Juventus could be willing to offer his services in exchange for Frendrup, explains Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24).

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the 23-year-old Dane is a very popular figure at Continassa, as Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators have been monitoring him for quite some time now.

The Denmark international has been plying his trade at the Luigi Ferraris since making the move to Brondby in January 2023. The midfielder cemented himself as one of the best revelations in Serie A last season under the guidance of Alberto Gilardino. His current deal with Genoa runs until 2028.

Frendrup is considered a complete midfielder, capable of mixing technical skills with a combative mentality. Transfermarkt estimates his value at circa 20 million euros. This season, he has been almost omnipresent in Genoa’s starting lineup, making 27 appearances in Serie A, and scoring two goals in the process.