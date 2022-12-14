Juventus planning two more friendlies after facing Arsenal

Juventus will face Arsenal in a mid-season friendly this weekend as they attempt to get in shape before the resumption of league games in January.

Before the break, the Bianconeri won six consecutive matches, which pushed them inside the top four and they will be keen to ensure they continue that way.

The Bianconeri will face Premier League table-toppers Arsenal in an arranged friendly this weekend and it will be a tough test for them.

However, Tuttosport reveals the black and whites will play at least two more preparatory matches before the season resumes.

It claims their opponents have not been named yet, nor is there a date for them to play the games, but it will certainly happen.

Juve FC Says

The second half of this season will be very important to us and we need to be in shape before it begins if we seriously want to end it successfully.

These matches will help our players to get in shape and prepare to get as many wins as possible when they return to the pitch.

The more games we play, the closer our players will be to optimum match fitness, which is what we need for the restart.