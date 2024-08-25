Juventus’ interest in Domenico Berardi has cooled in recent weeks as the Bianconeri shift their focus to other transfer targets.

The Sassuolo star, who has been a consistent performer in Serie A, is likely to find a new club in this transfer window after Sassuolo’s relegation from the top flight last season.

Last summer, Berardi was keen on a move to Juventus, but the Bianconeri’s interest came too late, forcing him to stay with Sassuolo for another season. The winger remains interested in joining Juventus and has kept an eye on the possibility of moving to the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus is indeed looking to add at least one new winger to their squad, but in recent weeks, they have prioritised other targets in that position. The club has been pursuing players like Nicolás González and Jadon Sancho, but negotiations have proven difficult.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, if Juventus continues to face challenges in securing their primary targets, they may revisit the idea of signing Berardi in the closing days of the transfer window. While he remains on their radar, he is seen as a fallback option if their main pursuits fail.

Juve FC Says

Berardi is not a player we should sign as we rebuild our squad in this transfer window.

The winger has had his best days behind him, so we need to focus on much younger players now.