Nicolo Fagioli did very well on loan in the just-concluded season, and he could leave Juventus this summer.

The midfielder helped Cremonese gain promotion to Serie A, and his future is now the subject of serious doubt.

His performances in Serie B didn’t go unnoticed, and it has attracted suitors in the Italian top flight, with his loan club also thinking about having him in their squad again.

Juve knows they have a top player on their hands, but his current deal expires in 2023, and they have to work fast to get him on a new one.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri are now set to meet with his entourage to discuss his future.

Nothing is out of the picture yet because he might struggle to play for the club next season.

Juve will either get him on a new long-term contract and send him out on loan again, or allow him to leave the club permanently for the right price.

For a player like Fagioli, playing regularly is very important, and the midfielder will want guarantees from the club when they meet.

We have to convince him that his long-term future lies in Turin before he would sign forms for a contract extension.