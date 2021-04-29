Juventus’ plans for loaned out youngster revealed

Diego Stramaccioni will return to Juventus in the summer after his current loan spell at Vis Pesaro.

The 20-year-old defender is one of the players to watch in the Juventus youth set up and has spent this season at the Serie C side.

He has enhanced his development, having been trusted as one of the key players at his temporary home.

He has played 29 league games and scored a goal for them so far.

Having shown his qualities out on loan, some teams may target him ahead of the next transfer window.

However, Calciomercato says Juve considers him an important player for their future and they have no intentions of letting him leave them anytime soon.

He will return to Turin after his current loan spell and the club wants him to remain with their Under23s for next season.

He will get the chance to play more games for the reserves and would be closer to the first team this way.

Andrea Pirlo has shown that he isn’t afraid to give chances to youngsters and that could see him get some opportunities to at least train with Cristiano Ronaldo and others in the next campaign.