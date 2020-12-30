Juventus plans for midfielder at risk as he ponders new contract offer from his current team

Juventus has been linked with a move for Liverpool midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum as he runs down his Reds contract (CalcioMercato).

The Dutchman has refused to sign a new deal so far and as he enters the final few months of his contract top European teams have been looking at landing him.

He has been a top midfielder for the Reds and even as he refuses a new contract from them, he has continued to play an important role for the club.

He was instrumental as they have won the Champions League and the Premier League in the last two seasons and they want him to stay.

It looked like he would certainly leave the club a few weeks back with Juve looking likely to land him by opening talks with him next month.

However, the midfielder has received a new and improved offer from the Reds and Todofichajes says that he is considering their offer now.

He has informed them that he needs time to decide to accept the offer or not, and that means he might be staying with them after all.

Wijnaldum would be a superb addition to the Juve squad and they will hope that he refuses to sign for the Reds again and join them.