Juventus’ plans for Valencia youngster revealed

We expect Juventus to continue its plans to lower the age of its squad when the summer transfer window opens.

Juve did sign some younger players in the last transfer window and one player that has remained linked with a move to Turin is Lee Kang-in.

The 20-year-old Valencia man is set to leave Los Che when this campaign ends after refusing to sign a new deal with them.

The Spanish side is looking for money and they would rather cash in on him in the summer than lose him for nothing after next season.

Juventus has emerged as his major suitor and Calciomercato says they have devised a plan to land him.

He would struggle to break into their team if he joins them in the summer because of the quality of competition there at the moment.

With that in mind, the report says Juve will look to sign him with another team.

In that agreement, the other team would take him on loan for one or two seasons where he would continue his development and he can then return to the Allianz Stadium as a more polished player.

If the Bianconeri continues to sign younger players, then they can be certain that their average age would come down to where they want it within two years.