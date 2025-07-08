Juventus remain determined to secure the signing of Jadon Sancho as they aim to significantly strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. The club are actively seeking reinforcements to boost their chances of success across all competitions, with manager Igor Tudor working diligently to prepare his side to challenge for major honours.

The team offered moments of promise during their recent participation in the Club World Cup, which has helped to raise expectations among supporters for the upcoming domestic campaign. While the squad contains several talented individuals, the management is aware that a number of players have failed to perform at the expected level. As a result, changes are expected, with underperforming individuals likely to be moved on to make room for more impactful signings.

Juventus Continue Talks Over Sancho

One of the players Juventus are now seriously considering is Jadon Sancho. The English winger is among the club’s top transfer targets, and discussions have already taken place regarding a potential move. According to Il Bianconero, preliminary talks have been held, and the player is understood to be open to the idea of joining the Italian side.

However, an agreement has yet to be reached. Juventus are now planning to continue negotiations in the coming days to finalise the deal. The report notes that additional discussions are scheduled for today or tomorrow as the club seeks to clarify specific aspects of the proposed transfer.

(Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

Strengthening the Squad for the New Season

Bringing Sancho to Turin would represent a major coup for the Bianconeri, who are eager to add more attacking quality to their squad. His creativity, pace and technical ability could provide a much-needed boost to the team’s offensive output, which has been inconsistent in recent months.

Should the transfer be completed, it would mark a significant step forward in Juventus’ summer rebuilding efforts. The club is fully focused on returning to the top of Italian football, and the addition of a player of Sancho’s calibre would signal serious intent heading into the new season.