Igor Tudor is now expected to sign a new contract, only days after it appeared he was on the verge of being replaced. The Croatian manager, who took charge in March, was reportedly at risk of being dismissed at the end of the season. Juventus had considered alternatives, including Antonio Conte and Gian Piero Gasperini, as they explored potential managerial changes.

However, both candidates declined the club’s approach, leaving the management to reassess their position. With limited options available and time progressing, Juventus have now decided to retain Tudor and move forward with him in charge of the team.

Juventus Backs Tudor with Contract Extension

The decision to continue with Tudor has been welcomed within the club, and the manager himself is said to be pleased with the support he has received. He has reportedly been assured that there will be investment in the squad, allowing him to build a side more suited to his tactical requirements ahead of the new campaign.

As cited by Il Bianconero, Juventus has scheduled a meeting with Tudor in the coming days, one of the key purposes being for him to sign a contract extension. The new deal will reportedly run until 2027, underlining the club’s renewed commitment to long-term planning and stability.

Aiming for Success at Home and Abroad

Juventus are eager to return to its previous heights, with ambitions not just limited to domestic competitions. Securing another trophy remains a high priority, and there is significant interest in making a strong showing at the upcoming Club World Cup. While those targets are ambitious, the club’s leadership believe Tudor can help restore Juventus to the upper levels of European and international football.

Tudor’s time at the Allianz Stadium has been viewed positively, and there is a growing sense that he has earned the opportunity to continue developing the project. If given the necessary tools and support, the Croatian could well deliver the consistency and success Juventus have been seeking in recent seasons.