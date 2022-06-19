Juventus plans talks with Genoa man’s agent

Juventus has been targeting a move for Genoa man Andrea Cambiaso in the last few months, and their relegation from Serie A means they can easily get the winger now.

The Bianconeri have been focusing their attention on signing the likes of Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba in recent weeks.

This has given Inter Milan the chance to speak to him and get ahead in the race for his signature.

Tutto Sport claims the Nerazzurri is currently leading the race, and they are keen to ensure he becomes their next player.

However, Juve is not giving up, and the Bianconeri has now decided to meet his agent in the next few hours.

They will make their proposal known to them and hope it is much better than what Inter has offered them so far.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso is one of the finest players in Italy, and he will certainly not play in Serie B for Genoa in the upcoming season.

With Alex Sandro struggling and the likes of Renan Lodi costing too much, we should add Cambiaso to our squad.

The 22-year-old is probably more experienced than Luca Pellegrini and will offer us a better option at left-back.